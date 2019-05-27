Video and Photos: Arsenal’s first training session in Baku ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal’s players have held their first training session in Baku as they prepare to face Chelsea in the Europa League final.

After travelling to Azerbaijan on Saturday, the Gunners trained for the first time on Sunday.

The session was held at the Bakcell Arena, an 11,000-capacity stadium that his home to Azerbaijan Premier League side Neftchi Baku.

Unai Emery put his players through their paces in sunny conditions.

You can see below video footage and a selection of photos from yesterday’s session.