Video and Photos: Chelsea train at Harvard

Chelsea’s players have been training at Harvard University after getting to the USA yesterday.

The Blues have travelled to Boston to play MLS side New England Revolution in a post-season friendly arranged as part of a campaign against anti-Semitism.

After landing in the States yesterday afternoon, coach Maurizio Sarri wasted no time in getting his players limbered up in a first training session.

You can see the Blues being put through their paces at Harvard in the video and photos below.