Video and Photos: Chelsea train at Harvard
Chelsea’s players have been training at Harvard University after getting to the USA yesterday.
The Blues have travelled to Boston to play MLS side New England Revolution in a post-season friendly arranged as part of a campaign against anti-Semitism.
After landing in the States yesterday afternoon, coach Maurizio Sarri wasted no time in getting his players limbered up in a first training session.
You can see the Blues being put through their paces at Harvard in the video and photos below.
Thanks for the welcome, Boston! 🇺🇸
It’s now time for training at @Harvard. 💪⚽️ #CFCinBoston pic.twitter.com/6uW4a8O8Q9
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2019
Let’s get to work! ⚽️💦 #CFCinBoston pic.twitter.com/4ZiYV6jvj8
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2019
Thanks to all the fans who braved the rain to watch the Blues train at @Harvard this evening! 👏☔️#CFCinBoston pic.twitter.com/4f2uj7I7bW
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2019
Boston is Blue 🇺🇸🔵#CFCinBoston pic.twitter.com/eIOQNyLkfD
— Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) May 13, 2019