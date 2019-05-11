Video and Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Wolves game

Liverpool’s players have been training at Melwood as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final Premier League fixture of the season.

The Reds need to beat Wolves and hope title rivals Manchester City slip up at Brighton & Hove Albion in order to be crowned champions.

Forward Mo Salah says he is focused on the task at hand.

You can see below a selection of photos and video footage of Jurgen Klopp’s players getting ready for the big match.