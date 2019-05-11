Video and Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Wolves game
Liverpool’s players have been training at Melwood as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final Premier League fixture of the season.
The Reds need to beat Wolves and hope title rivals Manchester City slip up at Brighton & Hove Albion in order to be crowned champions.
Forward Mo Salah says he is focused on the task at hand.
You can see below a selection of photos and video footage of Jurgen Klopp’s players getting ready for the big match.
Focused. pic.twitter.com/ulk4k65mlo
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 10, 2019
"TWENTY PUSH UPS!"
Clinical from @MoSalah.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2019
Super saves, @Alissonbecker. pic.twitter.com/sGTj6iIQEf
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 11, 2019
De volta aos trabalhos!!! Back to work!!! #AB1 pic.twitter.com/27Ntxu0820
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) May 10, 2019
Walking into the weekend #squadgoals #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ROdF05NVZj
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 10, 2019
Back to work Big job to do on Sunday #LIVWOL #YNWA pic.twitter.com/cPfG9EPsoM
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 10, 2019
Melwood pic.twitter.com/znzdGRGLn9
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2019
Gini with that #FridayFeeling. pic.twitter.com/h1hvHK1Z2g
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2019
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2019
Always at , @JamesMilner pic.twitter.com/XfxYUb96Yx
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2019