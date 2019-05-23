Video: Roberto Firmino in Liverpool training

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino looks to be winning his battle to be fit for the Champions League final.

The Brazil international is training again in Marbella today, with manager Jurgen Klopp predicting he would be able to participate fully in today’s sessions.

Firmino has been eased back into training following the thigh muscle injury that forced him to miss the Reds’ last three games.

In the video below, you can see him enjoying a kickabout with Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri on the the training pitch this morning.