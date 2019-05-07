Video: Scenes at full-time as Liverpool stun Barcelona

Liverpool have booked their place in the Champions League final for a second successive season after a sensational comeback win over Barcelona in their semi-final tie.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg at Camp Nou, the Reds recorded a 4-0 win at Anfield in tonight’s second leg to stun Lionel Messi and his team-mates.

You can see the scenes that followed the final whistle in the video below. Perhaps understandably, it’s a combination of disbelief, relief and sheer joy for the Liverpool players.