Videos: Man Utd legends celebrate Salford’s promotion to the Football League

Salford have been promoted to the Football League for the first time in their history after beating AFC Fylde in today’s National League promotion final at Wembley.

The club are co-owned by six of Manchester United’s class of ’92, with Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and David Beckham each owning a stake of the club.

All the ex-United stars other than Beckham bought the club in 2014, with billionaire Peter Lim later taking a stake and Beckham joining last year.

The class of ’92 were at Wembley this afternoon to cheer on their club to 0-3 victory.

After the match, Gary Neville told BT Sport: “It is not easy, you have a lot of understanding of how difficult it is. You have to make tough decisions. We have been really clinical at times over the last five years and sometimes you don’t like yourself for it.

“There are a lot of players who aren’t here today, managers who aren’t here, who have done a lot over this last five years.

“Four promotions in five years – we said we would do it in eight, and we thought that was quite aggressive, but once we got the momentum and on a roll, we just thought ‘right, lets go for it’.

“It is tough, but we have done it and we are so proud and delighted. Five years ago we had 180 fans, now we have got a few thousand here, so it is amazing.”

When it's your day, it's your day! Touray scores a fortunate third but the Class of '92 don't care! Salford are on the brink! pic.twitter.com/MYeAw4KzTM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2019

Salford are up! A Football League club for the first time in their 7️⃣9️⃣-year history! pic.twitter.com/Sml3lBUMIm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2019