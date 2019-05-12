Videos: Scenes after Liverpool beat Wolves

These were the scenes on the pitch at Anfield after Liverpool’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon in their final Premier League game of the season.

It was a bittersweet occasion for the Reds, who finished a scintillating season with 97 points but still had to settle for a second-place finish behind Manchester City.

Even with a place in the Champions League final still to look forward to, manager Jurgen Klopp was unable to muster his trademark grin.

You can see how he and his players reacted after the game in the video footage below.