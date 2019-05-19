Vincent Kompany leaves Man City to become Anderlecht player-manager

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has announced he is leaving to become player-manager of Anderlecht.

The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer and has struck a deal to start his managerial career at the club where he started his career.

He announced his plans in a statement posted on Facebook in two parts. In the first, he bid farewell to City.

In the second, he confirmed his return to Anderlecht.

Kompany bows out at the Etihad Stadium the day after completing a domestic treble with a 6-0 FA Cup final victory over Watford.

He has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time with City.

Kompany started his career at Anderlecht and made 103 appearances before moving to Hamburg in 2006.

City signed him from the German side in 2008. He has clocked up 358 appearances in all competitions, with a succession of injuries having limited his involvement over the past four seasons.