Virgil van Dijk counting down the days to Champions League final clash with Tottenham

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk cannot wait to play in the Champions League final.

The Dutch star is counting down the days to the clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Van Dijk took to social media this morning to share video footage of him in action during the club’s current training camp in Marbella.

The video was accompanied by a tweet in which he wrote: “9 days!.”

You can see Van Dijk’s training camp reel below.