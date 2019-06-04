4 of Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer targets

Beaten Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur are targeting four signings for the summer transfer window.

The north Londoners are keen to bolster their squad and demonstrate their ambition to manager Mauricio Pochettino, having failed to sign a single player in either of the past two transfer windows.

Here’s the lowdown on the four players the Mirror claims Spurs want to sign.

Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are reported to have already had a big-money bid for Real Betis midfielder Lo Celso rejected. The 23-year-old Argentina international has been on Paris Saint-Germain’s books since 2016. He recently completed a permanent move to Betis after the Spanish club took up an option to buy him at the end of a season-long loan. The central midfeilder scored 16 goals in 45 appearances last season.

Tanguy Ndombele

Defensive midfielder Ndombele has also apparently been the subject of a bid from Spurs. The 22-year-old started his professional career at Amiens and has played for Lyon since 2017. He has four caps for France. His arrival would put pressure on the likes of Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier.

Maxi Gomez

Uruguay international Gomez is the latest proposed candidate to provide cover and competition for Harry Kane. He has 30 goals in 69 La Liga appearances since joined Celta Vigo in 2017. He previously played in his homeland for Defensor Sporting.

Ryan Sessegnon

Sessegnon, aged 19, is currently heading back to the Championship with relegated Fulham following a season in the Premier League. Having stayed loyal to the Cottages – for whom he has 115 senior appearances – in recent seasons, he could now move on. The England Under-21 international operates at left-back or as a left winger.