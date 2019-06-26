Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Man Utd agree £50m transfer with Crystal Palace

Manchester United have agreed a deal worth around £50m to sign Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to BBC Sport‘s David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have been linked with the 21-year-old for several weeks and look set to complete his signing in the coming days. He is expected to undergo a medical shortly, before going away on holiday.

United have offered the England Under-21 international a contract worth £90,000-a-week. He is currently paid £10,000-a-week at Selhurst Park.

Wan-Bissaka has been on Palace’s books since 2009.

The Croydon-born youngster broke into the Eagles’first-team in February 2018 and has since established himself as first-choice right-back. He has made 46 senior appearances to date, including 42 Premier League games.

Wan-Bissaka was part of England Under-21’s recent ill-fated European Under-21 Championships campaign. He scored the own goal that condemned Aidy Boothroyd’s side to defeat in their group opener against France. Boothroyd subsequently claimed the full-back’s head had been turned by rumours of a move to United.