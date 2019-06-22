Arsenal in talks to sign Celtic’s Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are in talks with Celtic over a deal for defender Kieran Tierney, according to the BBC.

The Gunners have already had a £15m bid rejected by the Scottish champions, but negotiations are ongoing. They are said to be optimistic about their chance of signing the Scotland international.

The report comes from journalist David Ornstein, who is usually extremely reliable when he publishes a transfer story.

Tierney, aged 22, is a left-back who can also operate at right-back or centre-back.

The Isle of Man-born youngster is one of Scottish football’s top talents.

He has been on Celtic’s books since 2005, and has already clocked up 167 first-team appearances.

Tierney had an injury-hit 2018/19 campaign, with a hernia problem limiting his involvement in the Bhoys’ treble treble. He is currently recovering after undergoing surgery.

The versatile player would give Unai Emery a fresh option in both full-back positions.

Right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner is leaving on a free transfer, while Hector Bellerin is still recovering from his knee injury.

Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac are Emery’s current options at left-back.