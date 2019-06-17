Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira reacts to Copa America opener

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira featured for Uruguay in their Copa America opener against Ecuador overnight.

The Gunners star came off the bench in the 75th minute of his side’s first group game and was on the pitch as the Celeste scored their fourth goal in a comfortable 4-0 win.

After the game, Torreira took to social media to give his thoughts on the match.

He wrote in Spanish: “In a very good way we started the Copa America Brazil 2019. Let’s go get some more.”

De muy buena manera iniciamos la Copa America Brasil 2019 . Vamos por mas banda 💪🏻

Inter Milan’s Matías Vecino and Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentancur were preferred in midfield.