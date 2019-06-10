Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser ‘ain’t got a clue’ if Arsenal will sign him

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser says he doesn’t know where he will be playing next season.

The Scotland international, aged 25, has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal this summer. But he says he “ain’t got a clue” if the deal will happen.

Fraser revealed that his national team colleagues has been quizzing him about his future during the current Euro 2020 qualifiers, but he has not been able to give them a straight answer.

He told the BBC: “The lads have been asking.

“I don’t know myself so there’s no point thinking about it, wherever I’ll be, I’ll be. I don’t know what is happening. I’m not just saying that.”

Fraser joined the Cherries from Aberdeen in 2013. He finished the 2018/19 second in the Premier League assists chart, with only Chelsea’s Real Madrid-bound star Eden Hazard creating more goals.

He has just one season left to run on his contract, so Bournemouth could opt to cash-in during the current transfer window given that their pacy wideman turned down the offer of a new deal last year.

The Mirror has previously reported that the Gunners are among his suitors.