Chelsea agree £88m sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid

Chelsea have agreed an £88m fee with Real Madrid for the sale of Eden Hazard.

The deal will also involve substantial add-ons that could ultimately bring the fee up to the £130m the Blues were hoping to command.

With Hazard about to enter the final 12 months of his contract, the Europa League winners look set to let their star man leave for a reduced initial fee.

But the Telegraph reports that the add-ons are easily achievable and that Chelsea are confident the deal will ultimately meet their £130m valuation.

Hazard is now set to complete his long-awaited move to the Bernabeu in what is likely to be one of this summer’s biggest transfers.

The 28-year-old confirmed his intention to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after starring in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku last month.

After negotiations between the two clubs this week, there has now been a breakthrough and the deal has been agreed in principle.

With the contract ready to be signed and Hazard eager to make the switch, the transfer could be finalised very soon.