ConfirmedChelsea confirm sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has signed for Real Madrid.

The Blues this evening announced that they had agreed a fee with the Spanish giants and that Hazard would move to the Bernabeu, subject to passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

But moments later Madrid confirmed that the Belgium international has signed a five-year contract and is joining them.

Hazard will now undergo a medical on Thursday, June 13, and then be officially unveiled at the Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old is tied to Los Blancos until June 2024, by which time he will be aged 33.

Hazard has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012. He joined from French side Lille in a £32m deal.

He has since made 352 appearances and scored 110 goals for the Blues, winning two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup in the process.

His final game for Chelsea was the Europa League final victory over Arsenal in which he starred. After the final whistle he had indicated his intention to leave in a post-match interview.