Chelsea players’ farewell messages to Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard’s Chelsea team-mates have been posting on social media to bid farewell to the Belgium international ahead of his transfer to Real Madrid.

The Blues confirmed they had agreed to sell Hazard to Madrid yesterday evening. He will complete his move next week, subject to a medical.

After the news broke, Chelsea players offered the 28-year-old their well wishes and publicly said goodbye to the team’s talisman.

Here’s what they had to say to Hazard.

Good luck my bro. It has been a pleasure playing in the same team with you. @hazardeden10 🙌🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/lYfA4ylksE — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) June 7, 2019