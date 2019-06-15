Chelsea star Willian reacts to Brazil’s win over Bolivia

Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian has posted on social media after Brazil’s victory in their Copa America opener against Bolivia.

The Blues star came off the bench as the hosts recorded a 3-0 win over night.

Willian entered the fray an an 84th-minute replacement for Everton’s Richarlison. Fellow substitute Everton scored the third goal shortly after Willian came on.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, the Chelsea man said: “First step done! Let’s go guys!”

Willian and his international team-mates face Venezuela on Wednesday in their next group game.