Chelsea stars bid farewell to Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea players have been taking time out from their holidays to bid farewell to coach Maurizio Sarri, who has joined Juventus.

The Italian champions confirmed the 60-year-old’s appointment as their new boss yesterday.

Defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger both took to social media to react to the news.

Azpilicueta wrote: “Good luck in your next chapter, mister! Thank you for your hard work that helped us to enjoy a great night in Baku!”

Rudiger said: “Grazie Mister Sarri. You have taught me a lot and you’ve made me a better player. Thanks for this!

“Wishing you all the best and success for the future.”

Sarri took charge of the Blues last summer. In his only season in charge at Stamford Bridge, he won the Europa League, finished third in the Premier League and reach the League Cup final.

Good luck in your next chapter, mister! Thank you for your hard work that helped us to enjoy a great night in Baku! 🏆 #CFC pic.twitter.com/ZIvxdBgLSR — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) June 16, 2019