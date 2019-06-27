Chelsea on the verge of making their only summer signing

Chelsea are set to complete their first and only signing of the summer transfer window.

The Blues are currently subject to a transfer ban, but have are expected to finalise a permanent deal for on-loan midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law claims the club have agreed a deal with Real Madrid, Kovacic’s parent club, for the Croatia international to remain at Stamford Bridge. The fee is believed to be in the region of £45m.

The converted loan deal would be allowed under the terms of Chelsea’s transfer ban.

Kovacic, aged 25, joined the Blues on a season-long loan at the start of last season.

He made 51 appearances last season, including 32 Premier League outings.

Kovacic started his career at Dinamo Zagreb, before joining Inter Milan in January 2013. After two-and-a-half seasons at San Siro, he moved to Real Madrid in a €29m deal in August 2015.

He clocked up 110 appearances for Los Blancos over their three Champions League-winning seasons between 2015 and 2018.