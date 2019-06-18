Chelsea’s Mason Mount expected to be favoured to Man City’s Phil Foden for England U21 opener

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is expected to be left out of the England Under-21 side for this evening’s European Under-21 Championships opener against France.

Manager Aidy Boothroyd is set to give Chelsea’s Mason Mount the nod in midfielder ahead of Foden, according to The Guardian.

Foden, aged 19, is considered by one of England’s brightest talents and won the domestic treble with City last season. But he is expected to be among the substitutes tonight.

Boothroyd has reportedly informed his squad of his plans for tonight’s game, including Foden’s omission.

Mount, who excelled on loan at Championship side Derby County last season, will instead get the nod.

The 20-year-old scored 11 goals in 44 appearances for the Rams last term.

He has only previous England Under-21 cap to his name, but has had a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

In another surprise selection, Boothroyd is tipped to name Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke in his starting XI instead of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.