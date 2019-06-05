Christian Eriksen confirms he wants to leave Spurs this summer

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has confirmed he wants to quit the club this summer, amid rumours of a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Denmark international has revealed that he wants to seek a new challenge and is hopeful that an opportunity to move away from beaten Champions League finalist Spurs might present itself during the current transfer window.

Eriksen, aged 27, name-checked Real Madrid as a possible destination if he leaves Tottenham.

He did not rule out the possibility of staying in north London, but indicated the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will have to loosen the club’s strict wage structure if he is to sign a new contract.

Eriksen told Danish newspaper Ekstrabladet: “I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, nor will it be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football takes things time.

“It depends on Daniel Levy. And another club has to come. Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can’t set a date yourself.

“There are not many points that Tottenham cannot meet. If I have to go, then hopefully it will be a step up.

“It’s a step up. But it requires Real Madrid to call Tottenham and say they want Christian. And they have not done so yet, as far as I know.

“It is hard. It depends on the possibilities. If nothing pops up that is more exciting, why not stay in Tottenham? If I then sign a new contract, depends on the conditions.”

Eriksen joined Spurs from Dutch side Ajax in an £11m deal in August 2013. He has clocked up 276 appearances and 66 goals in all competitions during his six seasons at the club to date.

He last signed a contract ahead of the 2016/17 season. The deal he signed at that stage is thought to expire in June 2020.