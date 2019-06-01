Confirmed Champions League Final Team News: Tottenham vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League final clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Tottenham team to play Liverpool

Harry Kane starts for Spurs in this evening’s Champions League final.

The England international has not played since sustaining ankle ligament damage against Manchester City in the quarter-final first leg.

There are two changes to the side that triumphed over Ajax in the semi-final second leg.

Kane and Harry Winks, who has been sidelined after groin surgery, come into the side.

They replace Lucas Moura and Victor Wanyama.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.

Liverpool team to play Tottenham

Roberto Firmino has recovered from the injury that forced him to miss Liverpool’s last three games and starts in the Champions League final.

The Brazilian’s inclusion in place of Divock Origi is the only change to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out while being pipped to the Premier League title.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mané