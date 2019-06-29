Confirmed: Man Utd sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have completed the signing of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025, with United having an option to extend the deal by an extra season.

After putting pen to paper on the deal, Wan-Bissaka told United’s website: “It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say.

“I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.”

Wan-Bissaka came through the youth ranks at the Palace academy. He made his professional debut in February and quickly established himself as the Eagles’ first-choice right-back.

He played for England Under-21s in this summer’s European Under-21 Championships, scoring an own goal in the defeat to France in the Young Lions’ opening group game.

Wan-Bissaka bolsters manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s options at right-back. Last season’s first-choice Ashley Young is about to turn 34, while captain Antonio Valencia officially leaves the club tomorrow when his contract expires.

On the decision to sign Wan-Bissaka, Solskjaer said: “Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”