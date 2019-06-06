Confirmed Team News: Netherlands vs England lineups – Raheem Sterling captain, Marcus Rashford starts
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Netherlands vs England tie in the Nations League semi-final.
Netherlands team to play England
🔶| Deze 1⃣1⃣ staan aan de aftrap tegen Engeland. #NEDENG #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/RNU4rON3wD
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 6, 2019
Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum both start, despite their late arrival following their Champions League exploits.
Fulham’s Ryan Babel is also in the team, along with former Manchester United pair Daley Blind and Memphis Depay.
Highly sought-after Matthijs De Ligt plays in defence.
Starting XI: Cillessen, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind, De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Bergwijn, Babel, Memphis
England team to play Netherlands
Here it is: your #ThreeLions team for tonight's #NationsLeague semi-final! pic.twitter.com/HlpqvUQ1ys
— England (@England) June 6, 2019
Manchester City star Raheem Sterling captains England on the occasion of his 50th cap, with skipper Harry Kane only among the substitutes following his involvement in the Champions League final.
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford leads the line in Kane’s absence.
Manager Gareth Southgate does not name any Spurs or Liverpool players in his starting XI, so Kyle Walker gets the nod over Trent Alexander-Arnold at left-back.
Starting XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Delph, Barkley, Rice, Sterling, Sancho, Rashford