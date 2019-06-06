Confirmed Team News: Netherlands vs England lineups – Raheem Sterling captain, Marcus Rashford starts

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Netherlands vs England tie in the Nations League semi-final.

Netherlands team to play England

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum both start, despite their late arrival following their Champions League exploits.

Fulham’s Ryan Babel is also in the team, along with former Manchester United pair Daley Blind and Memphis Depay.

Highly sought-after Matthijs De Ligt plays in defence.

Starting XI: Cillessen, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind, De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Bergwijn, Babel, Memphis

England team to play Netherlands

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling captains England on the occasion of his 50th cap, with skipper Harry Kane only among the substitutes following his involvement in the Champions League final.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford leads the line in Kane’s absence.

Manager Gareth Southgate does not name any Spurs or Liverpool players in his starting XI, so Kyle Walker gets the nod over Trent Alexander-Arnold at left-back.

Starting XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Delph, Barkley, Rice, Sterling, Sancho, Rashford