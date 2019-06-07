Daniel James: Man Utd confirm deal to sign Swansea City winger

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James.

The Red Devils confirmed their first signing of the summer and the first since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became their permanent manager in a tweet posted this afternoon.

They have struck a deal with the Swans for the Wales international to move to Old Trafford ahead of the 2019/20 season.

It read: “We’re delighted to have agreed terms, in principle, with Swansea City for the transfer of Daniel James to #MUFC.

“Further details will be revealed in due course.”

James, aged 21, is currently on international duty with Wales. It was reported earlier this week that he had been allowed to leave their training camp in order to undergo a medical at Carrington.

It appears that he passed the medical.

United are expected to pay a £15m fee, plus a further £3m in add-ons for the pacy wideman.

James enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Championship with Wales last season. Having only played one senior game prior to the start of the 2018/19 campaign, he scored six goals in 39 appearances in all competition last term.

