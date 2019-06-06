Daniel James: Swansea winger set for Man Utd medical

Manchester United are poised to make their first signing of the summer, with Swansea City winger Daniel James set to undergo a medical today.

According to The Sun, the 21-year-old has been permission to leave the Wales camp by United legend Ryan Giggs and will travel to Carrington to finalise his transfer.

The Red Devils are expected to pay a fee of £15m for the tricky wideman.

James had been training with Giggs’ Wales squad at a base outside Chester ahead of their Euro 2020 qualification double-header against Croatia and Hungary. But he has been allowed to make the short journey up the M56 to be checked over by United’s medical team.

The youngster enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Championship with the Swans last term. His performances appear to have caught the eye of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the player having been touted as a United target for several weeks.