Denis Suarez not keen on Arsenal return

Arsenal loanee Denis Suarez says he would rather continue his career in Spain than return to the Premier League next season.

Suarez has two years to run on his contract with Barcelona. He is seeking a move away from Camp Nou, where he does not envisage getting regular playing time, during the current transfer window. But he would rather stay in La Liga than come back to the Gunners or one of their domestic rivals.

He told Cadena Ser: “I have two years left at Barcelona; I renewed my contact before I left. What I want is to play. At Barcelona I think I’m not going to have the opportunity to participate regularly and what I want is to leave and to play.

“Where? I don’t know. Wherever is best for me. I have to look at everything. My idea is to stay in the Spanish League, to be near home and compete in La Liga. The experience of the Premier League, which is a league I love, didn’t go well because of the injury and I prefer to continue my career in Spain if I can.”

The injury he refers to is a pelvic problem, which he claims hampered his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Suarez says he sustained the injury against BATE Borisov in just his second appearance for Arsenal, but was unable to shake it off for the remainder of the season.

He calims he was operating at just 50 per cent fitness for the majority of his time in north Lonon.

Suarez said: “At the end of the game I thought that I had torn my groin and they did a scan and saw that I had an oedema [a build-up of fluid] on the bone in my pelvis.

“I thought I had torn something; I was in a lot of pain. And from then on I carried on training with medication and putting up with it as best I could but I didn’t feel right and [Unai] Emery didn’t think I was right. I wasn’t comfortable.

“I don’t think I was even at 50%. After 15 days of being at Arsenal, I wasn’t right. From the 16th I wasn’t even at 50 per cent.

“When I went to Arsenal, I remember that I got there on a Thursday. That Sunday I played against Manchester City. Then we had a break because of the FA Cup. Emery gave us some days off that weekend, [but] I stayed to train. On the Thursday at Bate Borisov I played.”

Unless Emery and his coaching staff were confident Suarez would cut a significantly different figure next season, it is unlikely they would be considering a permanent deal for the 25-year-old this summer.