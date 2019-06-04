Everton captain Phil Jagielka confirms he is being released

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has revealed he is leaving the club after 12 years.

The 36-year-old England international will move on when his contract expires this summer.

Jagielka confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram account. His update hinted at some frustration at how the Toffees have handled his contract situation, saying he did not know until today whether he would be leaving Goodison Park or if he would be offered a new contract.

He wrote: “It’s been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn’t been fully made by the club until now.

“Unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons, I have been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club captain for six years.

“All I can say is thanks to all the players I’ve played along side, all the staff that have helped me in their own way, the chairman and, of course, the amazing fans.

“Wishing everyone associated with this special clubs the very best for the future!”

Jagielka’s announcement does not suggest he is intended to retire immediately, so a free transfer to a new club could be on the cards.

He joined the Toffees from boyhood club Sheffield United in a £4m deal in 2007.

But he was restricted to just seven Premier League outings last season, with coach Marco Silva favouring two from Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma and Yerry Mina in central defence.