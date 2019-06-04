Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes driving at more than 135mph when he died

Ex-Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes was driving at more than 135mph when he was killed in a car crash last weekend, according to Spanish police.

The 35-year-old died as he drove from training with his club Extremadura UD to his hometown of Utrera last Saturday morning.

Reyes’ Mercedes car left the road and burst into flames on the A-376 between Seville and Utrera, killing the former Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla player, and his cousin Jonathan Reyes.

The Guardia Civil has confirmed that Reyes was the driver and that the vehicle was travelling at more than 135mph on a road where the Spanish national speed limit of 75mph applies. But investigators are not yet certain that speeding was the ultimate cause of the crash.

A spokesman told the BBC: “The investigation is still open. Because of that, we cannot still say that the speeding was the only and final cause of the accident. And neither can we still say the exact speed of the car. We know for sure that it was more than 220kmph.”

A minute’s silence was held ahead of the Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in tribute to Reyes.

More than 11,000 people attended when his coffin was taken to Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium on Sunday ahead of his funeral on Monday.