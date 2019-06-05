Giovani Lo Celso wants to join Tottenham Hotspur

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is keen to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to several sources.

The Mirror and Sky Sports News are among those reporting that the Argentina international has his heart set on working under compatriot Mauricio Pochettino in north London.

Spurs are said to be in negotiations with Betis to land the playmaker in a deal that would smash their transfer record.

Lo Celso, aged 23, only became a Betis player in April, when they took up on option to buy him following a season-long loan from Paris Saint Germain.

A sell-on fee owed to PSG means the Spanish club are trying to push Spurs as close as possible to Lo Celso’s £88m release clause.

The beaten Champions League finalists are reported to have bid £62m, including £12m in add-ons, for their target, but Betis are holding out for more.

Spurs’ current transfer record is the £36m they paid to sign Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in 2017.