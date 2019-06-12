5 goalkeepers linked with transfers to Manchester United

There is a lot of uncertainty over David De Gea’s Manchester United future. The Spain international is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract and there is still no indication that he is going to sign a new deal.

That has sparked rumours that he could be offloaded this summer while the Red Devils still have an opportunity to secure a fee for their first-choice keeper, which in turn has sparked rumours about who might replace him at Old Trafford. Here are the goalkeepers currently linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

Andre Onana (Ajax)

The latest name to be credited with a potential move to United is Ajax’s Onana. The Independent claims he is the man the Red Devils will look to if De Gea leaves. The Cameroon international, aged 23, is currently part of his nation’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. He was on Barcelona’s books as a youngster and has played for Ajax since 2015, establishing himself as the Dutch giants’ first-choice keeper for the past three seasons.

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Oblak is reportedly keen to leave Atletico this summer. ESPN claims that the Slovakia international is seeking a transfer and that United are in the hunt to sign him. But The Independent says that although the Red Devils are interested in the 26-year-old, they have doubts about spending the sort of fee Oblak would command on a goalkeeper when they need to strengthen in other areas of Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer.

Mike Maignan (Lille)

Maignan, aged 23, has been the subject of an enquiry from United, according to the Daily Record. Lille reportedly quoted €35m for a player who was recently voted in a Ligue 1 team of the year by his fellow professionals. Maignan is a former France Under-21 international who was in Didier Deschamps’ senior squad for this month’s internationals.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

The 20-year-old Italy international has long been touted as a United target. Those rumours have resurfaced in the Corriere della Sera amid the uncertainty over De Gea’s future. Donnarumma has been Milan’s first-choice keeper for the past four seasons, clocking up 164 first-team appearances despite having only turned 20 in February.

Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona)

Cillessen is out of favour at Barcelona, where Marc Andre ter Stegen is first-choice, and has reportedly been offered to United. The Daily Record claims that the Old Trafford hierarchy are interested in the 30-year-old Netherlands international.