Harry Kane reacts to England’s Nations League semi-final defeat to Netherlands

England striker Harry Kane has been reflecting on last night’s Nations League semi-final defeat to the Netherlands.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker was on the bench at the start of the game, but came on for the injured Marcus Rashford at half-time with England leading 1-0. Having taken the captain’s armband from Raheem Sterling, Kane skippered the side as they were pegged back to 1-1 and then went on to lose 1-3 after extra time.

Writing on Twitter this morning, Kane said: “Didn’t go our way last night but so many positives to take from our Nations League campaign. We’ll look to finish it off well on Sunday.”

You can hear Kane giving his thoughts in a post-match interview in the video below.