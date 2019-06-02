Harry Kane reacts to Tottenham’s Champions League final defeat to Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has given his thoughts on last night’s Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

Spurs suffered a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in Madrid yesterday evening.

This afternoon, Kane took to social media to react to the big match.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Gutted we couldn’t get the job done last night. We’ll learn from it and come back stronger next year.

“Thanks to our fans for your unbelievable support home and away this season. You’ve been incredible.”

Kane started against the Reds after being sidelined with an ankle ligament injury since the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City at the start of April, but he struggled to have any impact on the game.