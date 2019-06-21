Harry Maguire: Man City set to beat Man Utd to defender’s signing

Manchester City are on the verge of beating rivals Manchester United to the signing of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Star.

The Premier League champions have reportedly earmarked the England international as the ideal replacement for captain Vincent Kompany, who has left the club at the end of his contract in order to become player-manger at Anderlecht, and Nicolas Otamendi, who could be sold this summer.

Maguire, aged 26, was strongly linked with a move to United following his impressive displays at the 2018 World Cup.

The deal never materialised and the centre-back subsequently signed a new contract at the King Power Stadium. He is now tied to the Foxes until June 2023.

United made a fresh £40m bid this month, but City are now the favourites to sign Maguire in a £65m deal.

A medical has been pencilled in for next week and the Maguire transfer could be finalised within the next few days.