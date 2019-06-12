Inter Milan target Romelu Lukaku hints at summer transfer away from Man Utd

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has dropped a big hint that he is planning to leave the club this summer.

The Belgium international has been linked with a transfer to Inter Milan in recent weeks.

After scoring two goals in last night’s Euro 2020 qualification game against Scotland, Lukaku told reporters that he was expecting to be busy this summer.

He indicated that he is unhappy at Old Trafford, having lost his place as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s central striker to Marcus Rashford.

He said: “I’ll speak with my club and my agent Federico Pastorello to make the best decision.

“I am going to enjoy my holidays with my family now. I know what I’ll do, but won’t say it. We’ll see. Do I expect a busy summer? Yes.

Lukaku added: “I’ve had a difficult season at club level. I lost my place and haven’t played much.

“But that is a phase in my career and it will help me for the next step.”

When a reporter asked specifically about a move to Inter, Lukaku refused to comment.

The 26-year-old joined United from Everton in a £75m deal in 2017. He has played 96 games for the Red Devils, scoring 42 goals.

He started his career in his native Belgium with Anderlecht, moving on to Chelsea in 2011. He spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Everton, before joining the Toffees in a permanent deal in 2014.