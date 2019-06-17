Jordan Henderson mocked by Liverpool team-mate over his robe

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is celebrating his 29th birthday today.

He marked the occasion by sharing a photo of himself on holiday with his birthday cake in front of him on an outside table.

But is was his choice of attire for the birthday celebrations that caught the eye of his vice-captain James Milner.

Henderson is pictured wearing a white robe, with his chest on display.

Writing in response, Milner joked: “Happy birthday skipper – I pulled this exact face when I saw your birthday robe .

“Have a good one mate.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of Milner looking bewildered during the Champions League victory parade.

Some breakfast

Thanks for all the birthday messages pic.twitter.com/5FKNrv2cTQ — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 17, 2019