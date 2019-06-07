Juan Mata offered new Man Utd contract

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata looks set to stay at the club after being offered a new contract.

The Spain international’s contract is due to expire later this month and he had appeared likely to join compatriot Ander Herrera in leaving on a free transfer.

But a statement published by United this evening confirmed that Mata has been handed an extended deal. The statement did not confirm whether the 31-year-old had accepted and signed the contract.

Mata moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in a £37m deal in January 2014, during David Moyes’ time in charge of the club.

He has since clocked up 219 appearances and 45 goals for the Red Devils in all competitions. He has won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his time as a United player.

With Mata offered a new deal, Herrera and captain Antonio Valencia are the two first-team players confirmed to have left ahead of the 2019/20 season.