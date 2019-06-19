Juan Mata reacts to signing new Man Utd contract

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has taken to social media to react to signing a new contract.

The Spain international was due to be out of contract this summer. When United’s released list was published earlier this month, the club confirmed that Mata had been offered a new deal.

He has now put pen to paper on a two-year contract running until June 2021. United have an option to extend the deal by a further year until June 2022.

Writing on Twitter, Mata said: “Because the feeling of being a @ManUtd player is something very special. Unique.

“I’m really proud to sign a new contract and keep trying my best to bring the club back where it belongs.”