Jurgen Klopp take a pop at Everton during Liverpool’s victory parade

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took aim at local rivals Everton during yesterday’s Champions League victory parade around the city.

The German boss was amazed by the turnout for the open-top bus tour – estimated to be up to 750,000 people – and said he could not see space for supporters of other teams in the city given the number of Liverpool fans lining the streets during the parade.

He went on to suggest that children growing up in the city had little option other than to support Liverpool, with the clear implication being that they should not support the Toffees.

He told the club’s in-house TV channel LFC TV: “I don’t know exactly how many people live in Liverpool but it does not look like there is a lot of space for fans of other clubs.

“It is incredible. If you are a young kid, which do you support? There are not a lot of opportunities or options other than Liverpool. You see in the eyes how much it means. It is really intense.”

The Reds were celebrating their sixth Champions League triumph following Saturday night’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Neighbours Everton’s only continental success to date was the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1984/85.

The Toffees finished eighth in the Premier League last season, some 43 points adrift of their fiercest rivals.