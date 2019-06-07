Liverpool confirm nine players have been released

Liverpool have confirmed that nine players will be leaving the club on free transfers this summer.

The departures of first-team regulars Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge were announced earlier this week.

The European champions have now confirmed that academy product Connor Randall, who made eight first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp, and goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, who played six games for the Reds, will also leave when their contracts expire this summer.

Right-back Randall, aged 23, has been on the club’s books since 2001.

In addition to his eight games for the Reds, three of which came in the Premier League, he has also spent time on loan at Shrewsbury Town, Hearts and Rochdale.

Bogdan, aged 31, joined from Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer in June 2015. He has not made an appearance since his first season at Anfield, and spent last season on loan at Hibernian.

Academy players Juanma, Conor Masterson, Glen McAuley, Corey Whelan and Ben Williams are the other players being released ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool have offered new contracts to youngsters Bobby Adekanye, Daniel Atherton, George Johnston, Abdi Sharif and Edvard Tagseth.