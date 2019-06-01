Liverpool player devastated ahead of Spurs clash

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has taken to social media to express his grief at the death of former team-mate Jose Antonio Reyes.

The pair played together at Sevilla. Moreno was still in disbelief when he posted on Twitter to respond to the 35-year-old’s passing.

He wrote: “Impossible. I can not believe it yet. Gypsy brother, I will remember you all my life. So many moments together so many laughs.

“Rest in peace brother!!! I love you! Always in my heart.”

Moreno is currently in his native Spain ahead of this evening’s Champions League final clash with Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid. He is unlikely to be involved at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Former Arsenal player Reyes was killed in a car crash this morning.