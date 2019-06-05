Liverpool players bid farewell to Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno

Following confirmation that striker Daniel Sturridge and left-back Alberto Moreno are both leaving Liverpool this summer, some of their team-mates have been posting on social media to say their goodbyes.

Both Sturridge and Moreno are out of contract at Anfield and being allowed to make free transfers away from the Reds.

Vice-captain James Milner was among those to say that the pair would be missed in the dressing room.

Writing on Twitter, the veteran midfielder said: “Was a pleasure sharing a dressing room with these guys – quality players and never a dull moment… I’m gonna miss them both.”

Was a pleasure sharing a dressing room with these guys – quality players & never a dull moment… I’m gonna miss them both 🔴 #YNWA https://t.co/OR0fFLqdT4 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 4, 2019