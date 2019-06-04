Liverpool release two Champions League winners

Liverpool have confirmed the release of Champions League winners Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno.

England striker Sturridge and Spanish left-back Moreno were both in the matchday squad for last weekend’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

But both players have now been allowed to leave Anfield on free transfers at the end of their contracts.

Sturridge, aged 29, joined the Reds from Chelsea in January 2013 and has scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for the club. But his progress has been hampered by a succession of injuries, and he fell down the pecking order in recent seasons.

Moreno, aged 26, was signed from Sevilla in August 2014 and clocked up 141 games for the Merseysiders. He has also struggled for playing time of late, making just two Premier League appearances last season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club’s official website: “The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is ‘thank you’.

“They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they – as much as anyone – helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment.

“Alberto is a person whose personality is reflected in how he plays. Full of life, full of energy, always positive. An unbelievable character who is always willing to give all of himself for the team.

“I know this season, and the end of the last, maybe the minutes on the pitch he would have wanted and deserved were not there, but his contribution did not diminish. How he was in training kept the entire group on their toes. Albie is world class and I know he will be back in the Spain national team in the not too distant future.

“Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think. He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important.

“He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible.

“Again, like many players in my squad, Daniel has had to be patient and contribute when asked during games, but even this season he has played a vital role.

“What maybe is missed on the outside of the club by many is what a great leader Daniel is in our dressing room. He is smart, confident and not afraid to speak up when he thinks there is something that needs adapting to help the team. He has been great with many of the younger players also, so he has been so important to our progression here.

“I wish both players nothing but success and joy wherever their journey takes them next. Whoever has them next will be so lucky to have these outstanding personalities in their ranks.

“We will miss them of course, but we can say farewell with the best words possible: Guys, you leave as European Champions.”