Liverpool scrap pre-season friendly against Schalke

Liverpool have cancelled a pre-season friendly against Schalke.

The European champions were due to face their German opponents on Tuesday, August 6, but have had a change of heart following the release of the 2019/20 Premier League fixture list this morning.

Jurgen Klopp’s side start their domestic campaign against newly promoted Norwich City at Anfield on Friday, August 9. With the unexpected early start to their league campaign confirmed, the Schalke fixture was deemed to be too close to the return to competitive action.

The Reds were happy to play the friendly on the Tuesday night ahead of an anticipated start to the Premier League season on Saturday or Sunday.

But the prospect of playing on Friday evening has led to a rethink.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Liverpool announced that they had postponed the game and would liaise with Schalke to find a rearranged date for 2020.

The game is due to be played at Anfield.