Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno cries during Jose Antonio Reyes tribute

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno was reduced to tears by a pre-match tribute to former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes ahead of this evening’s Champions League final.

Reyes died at the age of 35 in a car crash near his hometown of Utrera earlier today.

There was a minute’s silence at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in memory of Reyes ahead of kick-off.

There were tears in the eyes of his former Sevilla team-mate Moreno.

Moreno joined Sevilla’s youth ranks in 2004, just as Reyes was moving to Arsenal. But the pair played together between 2012 and 2014, between Reyes’ return to the club and Moreno’s switch to Anfield.