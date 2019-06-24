Liverpool’s Andy Robertson on Arsenal transfer rumours

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has denied meddling in Arsenal’s transfer business.

A report today suggested that Robertson had been involved in a discussion with Celtic’s Kieran Tierney, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Gunners.

Reds star Robertson was said to have encouraged his fellow Scotland international to make the move to England to further his career.

The conversation was reported to have helped convinced Tierney that a move to the Premier League is the right one.

But Robertson has denied those rumours and dismissed the article as a “lot of rubbish”.