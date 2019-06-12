Liverpool’s Andy Robertson could miss start of 2019/20 season through injury

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is an injury doubt for the start of the new season.

The Scotland captain missed last night’s Euro 2020 qualification defeat to Belgium due to a hamstring injury. The problem could force Robertson out of the opening stages of the 2019/20 season, according to Sky Sports.

After scoring against Kazakhstan earlier in the June international fixtures, Robertson was expected to skipper his national team yesterday evening and had been on media duties in the build-up to the game in Brussels.

But he was absent from the matchday squad named by manager Steve Clarke ahead of kick-off.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Clarke said: “It’s disappointing to lose someone of Andy’s experience – certainly for a game like this.

“He tried everything he could [to be ready for today], he did the training session last night, but he woke up and still felt it so no good. And it is a great chance for Greg Taylor.”

Robertson was a key player for the European champions last season.

With Alberto Moreno leaving on a free transfer this month, James Milner would be the only option at left-back in Robertson’s absence unless the Reds sign a new full-back during the summer transfer window.