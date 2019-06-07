Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum reacts to Netherlands’ win over England

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has taken to social media to react to the Netherlands’ Nations League semi-final victory over England last night.

The Dutch progressed to the final with a 3-1 win after extra time.

While England boss Gareth Southgate opted to rest Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur players involved in the Champions League final, Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk both started for Ronald Koeman’s side.

After the final whistle, Wijnaldum said: “What a battle! FINAL NationsLeague here we come.”

The Reds star and his team-mates will now face Portugal in Sunday’s final.