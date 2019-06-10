Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk reacts to Nations League final defeat

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been writing on social media following his defeat in the Nations League final with Netherlands.

Having beaten England in their semi-final, Van Dijk and his compatriots suffered a 1-0 loss to hosts Portugal in Porto yesterday evening. Goncalo Guedes scored the only goal of the game.

Van Dijk offered his congratulations to the winners, but also spoke with optimism about his side’s prospects for the future.

Writing on Twitter, the Reds star said: “Disappointing result last night but we should be proud as a group for how far we’ve come in a short space of time together. There’s bigger and better things ahead for this team. Congratulations to Portugal.”